Tamil Nadu signed a series of MoUs with a number of companies, including Nokia, at an event in San Francisco on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a visit to the US to attract investments, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said in a post on X.

Nokia is to set up its new R&D Center - their largest fixed network test bed in the world - for innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G, and 100G PON, Fixed Wireless Access, MDU solutions at SIPCOT, Siruseri at a cost of ₹450 crore, generating 100 jobs.

PayPal will set up an Advanced Development Centre focused on AI in Chennai, generating 1,000 jobs.

Yield Engineering Systems will set up a product development & manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment at Sulur in Coimbatore at a cost of ₹150 crore, generating 300 jobs.

Microchip will set up an R&D Centre in Semiconductor Technology at Semmancherry, Chennai, at a cost of ₹250 crore generating 1,500 jobs.

Infinx will set up a Technology and Global Delivery Centre at ELCOT Vadapalani, Madurai, at a cost of ₹50 crore generating 700 jobs.

Applied Materials will set up an Advanced AI-Enabled Technology Development Centre for Semiconductor Manufacturing & Equipment at Taramani, Chennai, generating 500 jobs.

Ohmium will set up a component manufacturing facility for electrolyser manufacturing and hydrogen solutions systems at Chengalpattu at a cost of ₹400 crore, generating 500 jobs.

GeakMinds will set up an IT & Analytics Services Centre at Chennai, generating 500 jobs, the post said.