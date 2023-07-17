The Cement Manufacturers’ Association, the apex body of large cement manufacturers, elected Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement as the President of CMA and Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Cement as the Vice President at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 14.

Akhoury takes over from KC Jhanwar, Managing Director, UltraTech Cement.

Akhoury has over 30 years of experience in the steel and cement industries. He has worked in various leadership roles in India and other emerging markets.

Also read: India Cements inks wage pact as CMA vs unions talks inconclusive

Akhoury said that the CMA will continue to build a substantive agenda of dialogue with the government and reiterate commitment to being India’s partner in nation-building with an emphasis on decarbonisation.

Jindal, who is the youngest elected Vice President in the Association in the last 60 years, said the cement sector plays a critical role in the economic development of India and works closely with the government to be a significant partner in pursuing the goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

This places a great responsibility on the industry to collectively follow various strategies to reduce carbon emissions across business operations, he said.