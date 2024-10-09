Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore has received ₹500 crore from Azim Premji Foundation to set up a new medical college and a teaching hospital in its Chittoor campus in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the agreement, the Foundation will not only provide the grant but also upgrade the existing 120-bed hospital into a teaching facility with 422 beds. The grant will also enable CMC Vellore to extend the distinctive elements of its MBBS education and focus on the discipline of Primary-cum-Secondary Health Care (PSHC) to address the widening disparities in the Indian healthcare sector.

Announcing the partnership, Dr. Vikram Mathews, Director of CMC Vellore, said, “Our dream is that the new medical college and teaching hospital at our Chittoor Campus will offer a replicable model of relevant medical education, healthcare delivery, research, and outreach, sensitive to the financial, societal, and resource constraints of our nation.”

The agreement builds on the close association between the two organisations that began in 2020 when the pandemic disrupted India’s healthcare system.

Anurag Behar, Chief Executive Officer, Azim Premji Foundation, said, “CMC Vellore is an exemplary institution, and we are privileged to support them as they establish their second medical college.”