CMFRI invites public to join Blue Brigade

In continuation of a massive drive, to remove plastic wastes from water bodies, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute seeks the support of students and the public to become a part of its ‘Blue Green Brigade’- a voluntary team to keep water bodies plastic free.

The brigade is functioning under CMFRI’s ‘Nirmaldhara’ project, which is being implemented by the institute aiming to rejuvenate coastal water resources. College students and those interested in environmental conservation can now become a member of the Blue Green Brigade to join with CMFRI research team in creating public awareness and other activities for a clean and healthy water ecosystem.

The environmental division of CMFRI launched the ‘Nirmaldhara’ project two years back on the grounds that the public water bodies in Kochi corporation, Mulavukadu panchayat and Elamkunnapuzha panchayat were on a deteriorating stage owing to accumulation of excess amount of plastics creating troubles for fishermen and aqua-farmers.

Effective public participation will give a fillip to the campaign in clearing the accumulation of plastic litter in the water bodies so as to improve the water quality and resource status of the coastal belt of Ernakulam district”, said V Kripa, Head of the fishery environmental division of CMFRI and added that ‘Blue Green Brigade’ would bring this campaign into a wider platform.