Co-WIN glitch: States can add beneficiaries manually

As technical glitches continued to affect scheduling of Covid vaccination in many States, the Centre has decided to allow them to “manually” add beneficiaries, provided their names are already in the list fed into the Co-WIN portal.
A pre-registered beneficiary in the database can be added to a session as an additional beneficiary over and above the scheduled number to maximise the number per session for better coverage, said the Health Ministry’s Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani here.
According to highly-placed sources, nearly 30 per cent of the vaccinations done on Wednesday were such “added beneficiaries”.
On Wednesday, a total of 1,12,007 beneficiaries were inoculated in 20 States and Union Territories, with Karnataka managing the most, at 36,211, followed by Andhra Pradesh (22,548). Till date 7,86,842 beneficiaries have received the Covid shot in the country.
Agnani said no severe or serious adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) requiring hospitalisation has been reported, though a 42-year-old man who got the jab on Tuesday died today in Telangana’s Nirmal district.
According to a statement from the Telengana government’s Director of Public Health, the health worker developed chest pain and was declared ‘brought dead’. The post-mortem report is yet to come. There were three other deaths post inoculation but no link was found to the vaccine they received, he said.
The Centre has asked District Magistrates and district immunisation officers to hold daily review meetings with vaccination session site officials as well as those responsible for cold chain points to assess the overall progress achieved during the day.
These meetings should also be used for session planning and scheduling of vaccinations, reconciliation of vaccine stocks as well as daily training and sensitisation of stakeholders about refinements in the Co-WIN software and portal.
With inputs from our
Hyderabad Bureau
