Coal-based power generation on the rise

Coal-based power generation accounted for nearly 79 per cent of the country’s total generation on January 22, the day when all-India peak power demand surged to a record high of 187.3 GW.

The previous peak power demand was 185.82 GW recorded on January 20.

Of the total 3.906 billion units (BU) generated on January 22, coal fired generation chipped in with 3.072 BU, Coal India Ltd said in a press release.

Average coal-based power generation of power per day which was 2.795 BU.

“This increase in coal-based power generation bodes well for us.

“If this continues, we could expect our supplies to power sector go up in near future,” said a senior executive of CIL, adding “Power plants need to submit adequate programme at our coal companies to avoid any shortage of coal as the demand started peaking.” Close to 67 per cent of the total coal fired power generation in the country is fuelled through CIL supplies.

Surge in demnd

The miner said it is well geared “to meet any surge in demand for the dry fuel from the power sector” with pithead stocks being to the tune of 63 million tonnes. The company is also pushing ahead for increased production, committed to shore up the supplies to coal fuelled power plants.