Coal-based power generation on the rise

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Coal-based power generation accounted for nearly 79 per cent of the country’s total generation on January 22, the day when all-India peak power demand surged to a record high of 187.3 GW.
The previous peak power demand was 185.82 GW recorded on January 20.
Of the total 3.906 billion units (BU) generated on January 22, coal fired generation chipped in with 3.072 BU, Coal India Ltd said in a press release.
Average coal-based power generation of power per day which was 2.795 BU.
“This increase in coal-based power generation bodes well for us.
“If this continues, we could expect our supplies to power sector go up in near future,” said a senior executive of CIL, adding “Power plants need to submit adequate programme at our coal companies to avoid any shortage of coal as the demand started peaking.” Close to 67 per cent of the total coal fired power generation in the country is fuelled through CIL supplies.
The miner said it is well geared “to meet any surge in demand for the dry fuel from the power sector” with pithead stocks being to the tune of 63 million tonnes. The company is also pushing ahead for increased production, committed to shore up the supplies to coal fuelled power plants.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
For their dead, Parsis practise a 3,000-year-old system where corpses are excarnated in the Tower of Silence, ...
The morning she gave Peter and Neha, and their baby daughter Minty, a tour of Ambassador Apartments, Mrs ...
It’s the 111th birth anniversary of jazz musician and guitar genius Jean ‘Django’ Reinhardt. This week’s quiz ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...