‘Coast Guard Karnataka conducting community integration programme with fishermen’

The new Commander of Coast Guard in Karnataka, SB Venkatesh, said that a regular community integration programme is in place in coastal districts of Karnataka to educate and assist fishermen.

In a recent meeting with the Director General and Inspector General of Police, Praveen Sood, in Bengaluru, Venkatesh said the main area of concern was to educate fishermen about the need for carrying life-saving equipment for survival at sea during distress. Also, they will be sensitised to act as eyes and ears while at sea to strengthen coastal security, he said.

During his interaction with TM Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary of Karnataka, Venkatesh discussed various issues relating to Coast Guard facilities, infrastructure, coastal security, fishermen and the progress on the proposed establishment of a Indian Coast Guard Academy Project in New Mangalore.

Venkatesh also briefed the Karnataka Governor, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, on the various facets and developments pertaining to the Indian Coast Guard.

With the ever-increasing challenges of security and safety at sea, the discussions also focussed on strengthening the maritime domain of coastal Karnataka. The efforts of the State administration in strengthening coastal security mechanism were also conveyed to the Governor.

