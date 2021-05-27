Coast Guard rescues 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu near Mangaluru

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 10 Tamil Nadu-based fishermen from 'Lord of The Ocean' stranded in the Arabian Sea, 20 nautical miles off New Mangalore in Dakshina Kannada district, on Thursday.
A press statement by ICG said that the distress message from the boat was transmitted to ICG's Maritime Rescue Sub Coordination Centre (MRSC) at New Mangalore. Upon receipt of information, ICG-Karnataka immediately diverted C-448 on patrol for immediate assistance, and ICGS Rajdoot was sailed from New Mangalore Port for rescue operations.
The mechanized fishing boat had taken shelter at Porbandar on May 14 due to Cyclone Tauktae. It had set sail from Porbandar on May 19, and whilst facing the seas from Porbandar enroute, off New Mangalore, the boat had encountered engine failure, thereby losing its propulsion.
Meanwhile, MSV Al-Badriya MNG-471 was requested by ICG to provide tow assistance till ICGS Rajdoot arrived. On reaching the location, ICGS Rajdoot towed the boat to safety up to the harbour at Old Mangalore Port to hand over to the Department of Fisheries.
