For effective pollution monitoring and response, the Indian Coast Guard will get two more new generation vessels from Goa Shipyards Ltd (GSL) by 2025. The keel laying ceremony for the two pollution control vessels, GSL Yard 1267 and 1268, took place at the Goa Shipyard on Monday.

The vessel, with an overall length of 114.5 meters, breadth of 16.5 meters and a draft of 4.5 meters, is capable of carrying a of 129 personnel, 14 officers and 115 sailors, onboard. The vessel’s maximum speed will be 22 knots with an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Coast Guard Director-General VS Pathania said the PCV would be a new generation special role vessel, equipped with the most advanced and sophisticated equipment, will be capable of performing multifarious roles, including combating pollution at extended ranges from the coastline, said the Ministry of Defence.

Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, the CMD of GSL, briefed DG Pathania on the progress of construction and design of these vessels fully undertaken in-house by its design team. These vessels designed for the first time in India, will also have a significant indigenous content, which the GSL believed was key considering the government’s push for Make in India, said the Shipyard.

The GSL bagged the contract for two PCVs, which will be delivered by February 2025 and August 2025, through competitive bidding which saw participation from both, public as well as private shipyards.

The ships will be capable of carrying out dedicated oil spill response operations for containment, recovery, separation and dispersal of pollutants. The vessel will be fitted with latest pollution control equipment including two flush type side sweeping arms enabling it to contain oil spill whilst in motion.

An advanced software would assist in predicting the spread of the complex oil spill pattern and dynamic positioning system will enable the vessel to be maneuvered in restricted areas with precision. The vessel is being designed to recover the lightest to the most viscous oil at the rate of 300 tonnes per hour, and is also fitted with fire-fighting and salvage systems.

Besides this, the GSL will hand over 8 Fast Patrol Vessels to the Coast Guard, from 2024 onwards. These specially designed FPVs are medium range weapon fitted surface vessels capable of operation in coastal waters and around island territories to protect offshore assets, said the GSL.

T