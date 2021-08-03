Cochin Duty Free to introduce pre-ordering facility for international passengers

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
In a move to strengthen the growth potential of the retail duty free business, CIAL Duty Free and Retail Services Ltd (CDRSL), a fully owned subsidiary of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) announced a slew of measures which includes the incorporation of pre-ordering facility for international passengers.
A meeting of the board of directors of CDRSL held on Tuesday identified multiple revenue streams for ensuring a sustainable revenue growth. CDRSL is working on a plan to integrate the pre ordering facility with the existing Cochin Duty Free portal so that international passenger who are planning to travel to Kochi can select a duty-free item displayed at the portal and reserve it. The item will be delivered on arrival and billing will take place at the CDF shop complying all customs procedures.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of CDRSL has decided to appoint S.Suhas, Managing Director of CIAL, as the Executive Chairman of CDRSL.
Also see: Cochin International Airport chalks out plans to activate revenue streams
Suhas said that management is planning to tap the potential of airport retail business by foraying into new ventures. “The Board of Directors has decided to bring in some financial restructuring into the duty-free business. We are going to avail buyers credit facility to meet the short-term foreign currency denominated payments of duty-free procurements, which is expected to bring down the cost of short-term funding by another 3 per cent”, he said.
A Kerala corner shop offering the state's heritage products, crafts, tastes of Kerala and souvenirs will be introduced in the departure side duty-free shop. Similarly, an exclusive corner shop with new brands of perfumes and cosmetics will also be opened.
Apart from pre-ordering facilities, CDRSL plans to introduce advance booking from October. Tourist passengers moving out of India for short trips can also avail the advance booking facility at the departure shop. This will ensure that they can use all discounts and avail quick delivery while returning to India.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...