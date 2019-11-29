Cochin Port Trust moves to resume Ro-Ro service

Cochin Port Trust has initiated steps to resume the suspended Ro-Ro service to carry container trailers between Willingdon Island and ICTT at Vallarpadam from next February, said Goutam Gupta, the port’s traffic manager.

He was responding to queries raised at the trade meet organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the exporting fraternity in Kochi.

Traders highlighted the difficulties they faced following the suspension of the Ro-Ro service for cargo transportation. According to them, transporting cargo by road is bothersome because of traffic snarls.

The port also has plans to have uniform terminal charges, which would help the trade to improve their profitability. The new cruise terminal will be ready by February and the port has taken steps to open handicrafts sales outlets at the terminal for traders to showcase their products.

Chamber president Sunny L Malayil presided over the function.