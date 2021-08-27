Code of conduct for committee of creditors in the works: MCA Secretary

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
A professional code of conduct for the committee of creditors (CoC) in insolvency cases is on the cards, Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), indicated on Friday.
“We are working with RBI, Indian Banks’ Association, DFS on this important issue of conduct of committee of creditors,” Verma said at a Confederation of Indian Industry organised virtual national conference on ‘5 Years of IBC, 2016 & Way Forward’.
Verma’s remarks are significant as it comes on the heels of the Standing Committee on Finance headed by Jayant Sinha flagging the “disproportionately large and unsustainable haircuts” taken by CoCs (gone up to as high as 95 per cent), raising concern that the IBC may have “deviated” from its original objective.
There is an urgent need to have a professional Code of Conduct for the CoC, which will “define and circumscribe their decisions, as these have large implications for the efficacy of the code,” the Panel had suggested.
Having a code of conduct for CoCs would be interesting especially after the Supreme Court has endorsed the IBC position that the “commercial wisdom” of the CoC cannot be questioned and that they enjoy complete autonomy in taking commercial decisions, say IBC observers.
Verma also said that insolvency regulator Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has been working on building capacity of the CoC through various seminars and addressing market issues.
He also indicated that government may soon take a view on the issue of extending the concept of pre-packaged insolvency resolution programme to large companies as well. This pre-pack concept was recently introduced by the government for micro, small and medium enterprises, which were worst affected in the ongoing pandemic.
“We are aware of the demand being made at various forums for extending the pre-packaged insolvency resolution process to larger corporates. IBC is an evolving legislation as we have seen,” Verma noted.
Shardul Shroff, Chairman of CII’s National Committee on Insolvency, cautioned that having any code of conduct for Committee of creditors through the IBBI would be a mismatch. A different treatment is required for this as Reserve Bank of India as the licensor of the banks would be the appropriate body to oversee any code of conduct for the committee of creditors, he noted.
Koushik Chatterjee, Chairman, CII National Committee for CFOs and Chief Financial Officer, Tata Steel said that pre-pack framework for large companies is as important as for small companies. “It maybe worthwhile to look at allowing pre-pack for large companies as it will ensure sustenance of business is continued”, he said.
Earlier, in his address at the inaugural session, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor to the Finance Ministry, said that IBC, 2016 has helped in balancing the interests of various stakeholders, thereby, creating an optimal as well as fair ecosystem for resolving insolvency in current times.
It has shifted the focus from the ‘Debtor in Possession’ to a ‘Creditor in Control’ regime, he said.
While elucidating on the developments under the Code, he said that all the stakeholders involved in the insolvency procedures need to come together and overcome sub-optimal output so that the system as a whole attains its equilibrium.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...