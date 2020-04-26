Cognizant Foundation, United Way support Covid-19 relief measures

With the support from donors like Cognizant Foundation, United Way of Hyderabad (UWH), a Hyderabad-based NGO, has provided PPE kits, N95 Masks and 93 per cent alcohol-based sanitizers which are essential protective gear to first respondents in hospitals including nurses, ward boys.

“Cognizant Foundation has a long history of contributing to the health and well-being of communities, and is pleased to be a part of this critical initiative by United Way to equip dedicated doctors and nurses on Covid-19 frontlines with masks and other PPE,” said Rajashree Natarajan, CEO, Cognizant Foundation.

To begin with, Cognizant Foundation has donated 2,500 N95 Masks, 1,000 Sanitizer bottles and 1,300 PPE Kits to Gandhi Hospital and have pledged to support requirements at MGM Warangal and Osmania Hospital.

Besides, United Way of Hyderabad has provided over 4,000+ sanitation kits to needy families and over 40,000 three-ply masks to policemen in Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and GHMC Sanitation workers.

“Through these unprecedented times of COVID-19, we are doing our bit to contain the impact of the pandemic on people by protecting healthcare personnel who are key to enabling the larger community to overcome the crisis with timely medical help and support,” said, Ramesh Kaza, United Way of Hyderabad Chairperson.