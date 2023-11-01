Cognizant on Wednesday announced the launch of its training initiative, Synapse, to empower more than one million individuals with technology skills like generative artificial intelligence (AI). Together with governments, academic institutions, businesses and other strategic partners, Cognizant’s program will leverage AI technology and the company’s technology services to up-prepare individuals for the future workforce, says a company release.

The US-based technology company with a large presence in India also intends to build a consortium of partners for training and jobs which then will employ individuals who are upskilled through the Synapse program, says the release.

Initiative

Synapse will reskill one million people with technology skills to enhance future employability. The initiative draws on Cognizant’s long-standing expertise in training and educating a global workforce and expansive expertise across global geographies and digital technologies. By reaching underserved communities, marginalised groups and individuals with limited access to traditional education, the initiative was created with the goal of driving meaningful change and creating pathways to success that were previously unreachable for many individuals.

Synapse will provide training ranging from basic digital literacy to generative AI, and will achieve this 1,000,000- person tech training milestone through skills accelerator; technology partnerships; apprenticeships; Community Education and employee skilling, the release said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit