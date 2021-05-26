Coimbatore surpasses Chennai in terms of daily new Covid cases

For the first time since the spread of Coronavirus in India in March 2020, Coimbatore has surpassed Chennai in terms of the maximum number of daily new cases. According to State Health and Welfare Ministry data, on Wednesday, Coimbatore reported 4,268 cases while Chennai reported 3,561.

Chennai, which is the hub of the infection in Tamil Nadu, has been seeing a dip in the daily number in the last few days.

Active cases dropped to 45,738 from 49,000 showing, it has passed its peak. The daily new case went below 4,000 at 3,561 (TPR close to 12-13%). TN testing constant at 1.6 lakh, said Vijayanand, a Covid Data Analyst, in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the daily number of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined further to 33,764 against 34,285 on Tuesday to a total of 19,45,260 infections.

After 29,717 Covid-19 patients recovered, the number of active cases stood at 3,10,224 cases.

There were 475 deaths registered and 1,72,424 samples tested.

Chengalpattu 1,302 cases; Tiruppur (1,880); Erode (1,642); Tiruvallur (1,181); Madurai (1,538); Trichy (1,775) and Kanyakumari (1,116),