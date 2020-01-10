Coimbatore to host 2nd edition of Cargo Connexions Conclave on Feb 14

The second edition of the Cargo Connexions Conclave is to be held on February 14 at the Residency Towers in Coimbatore.

Organised jointly by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) and India Sea Trade, the conclave, according to an FIEO release, will address the challenges confronting the cargo, logistics and shipping industry and lay the roadmap for a well-established logistics infrastructure and services to ensure last-mile connectivity, besides adding value to end-users.

Cities such as Coimbatore and Tirupur face innumerable challenges in this direction. Unless the trade and industry focus on logistics issues, great opportunities to join the global value chain could go to competing countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, say exporters.

The conclave is expected to provide information and insights for cargo owners to plan and execute shipments of containerised cargo through South Indian ports.

N Sivasailam, Special Secretary, Logistics, Ministry of Commerce, is the Chief Guest.