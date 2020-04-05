News

Collective resolve

| Updated on April 05, 2020 Published on April 05, 2020

Residents of an apartment in New Delhi light lamps and candles on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to switch off lights in their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes from 9 pm on April 5 to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus   -  SS!

Residents of an apartment in New Delhi light lamps and candles on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to switch off lights in their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for 9 minutes from 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's 'collective resolve'  to defeat the coronavirus - PTI

Published on April 05, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Karnataka to formulate protocols for bigger Covid-19 outbreak