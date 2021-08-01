Coming from Kerala? TN, Karnataka make RT-PCR a must

Both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have made RT-PCR testing mandatory for those arriving from Kerala.

An official circular issued by the Karnataka Government late on Saturday said the requirement for a negative certificate is mandatory for all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, originating from Kerala and Maharashtra, and by bus, train or personal transport

Airlines should issue boarding passes only to passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours. The directive comes against the background of both Kerala and Maharashtra seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases during recent days.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu made it mandatory for people arriving from Kerala to carry the RT-PCR negative test with effect from August 5.