Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder price slashed by ₹198 in Delhi

BL Internet Desk | July 1 | Updated on: Jul 01, 2022

In a major relief for commercial establishments, LPG marketing majors have reduced the price of 19-kg LPG refills.

According to the data available on IndiaOil's website, a 19-kg cylinder now costs ₹2,021 in the national capital, against ₹2,219 in the previous month, a reduction of ₹198.

Reduction in prices is seen in other metros as well. According to the data, the cylinder now costs ₹2,140 in Kolkata (against ₹2,322 last month), ₹1,981 in Mumbai (2,171.50), ₹2,186 in Chennai (2,373).

Earlier, the price of a 19-kg cylinder was reduced by ₹135 to ₹2,219 on June 1, 2022 in Delhi.

On May 1, the price of a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹102.50 to ₹2355.50 in the national capital.

On the other hand, the price was increased by ₹249.50 per cylinder on April 1, 2022.

Published on July 01, 2022
