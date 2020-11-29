Committed to welfare of farmers, says PM Modi

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Reaching out to hundreds of protesting farmers who had dubbed the Centre’s recent farm Acts as “anti-farmer”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, said that his government was committed to the welfare of the hard-working Indian farmer and that these laws have broken the shackles of various farmers and begun to lessen their problems.
Addressing the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, Modi urged all agricultural students to help inform farmers in their nearby areas on the details of the new reforms. “New dimensions are being added to agriculture and its related activities in India. The agriculture reforms in the past few days have also now opened the new doors of possibilities for our farmers,” Modi said.
Modi said that it is almost been a year since the world saw the first Covid-19 case, and it is very critical to follow all norms, without letting go of the social distancing and other protocols mandated by the government. The war against pandemic must be intensified and strengthened.
“After getting out of the lockdown phase, discussions has commenced on the vaccine. But any kind of laxity with the coronavirus is still very dangerous. Our fight against Covid should continue firmly,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister’s remarks on the coronavius pandemic comes a day after he undertook a three-city tour (Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune) to conduct a review of vaccine development.
Despite the pandemic, the World Heritage Week was celebrated, Modi said, adding that culture has received an emotional recharge.
Modi urged universities to harness the strengths and talents of their alumni. Alumni associations can play a key role, be it donating latest infrastructure, providing scholarships and more, he said.
“IIT-Delhi has initiated an endowment fund, which is a brilliant idea. There is a culture of such endowments in renowned universities across the world, which helps the students. I think universities of India are also capable to institutionalise this culture,” he said. A strong vibrant and active alumni network is needed not only in big colleges and universities but also in schools in villages, he added.
Modi also said that a stolen idol of goddess Annapurna is being brought back to India from Canada today (Sunday). In 1913, this idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi and smuggled out of the country.
