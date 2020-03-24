‘Common enemy’: UN Chief calls for a global ceasefire to stop the spread of coronavirus

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns over novel coronavirus cases soaring across the world, and called for a global ceasefire. The UN Spokesperson took to Twitter to furnish Guterres’ statement on the global pandemic.
Guterres stated: “Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19. The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly.”
Calling for a complete ceasefire, he added: “The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war. That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.”
He further warned warring parties to pull back from hostilities; silence the guns; stop the artillery; end the airstrikes.
He stated: “This is crucial to help create corridors for life-saving aid, open windows for diplomacy and bring hope to places among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.”
Guterres’ statement comes as the world is staring at a complete lock down as the number of cases has risen up to 3,81,000, with around 16,500 people have succumbed to the virus. The cases are grave in Italy as the country is reporting more than 500 deaths every day for the past few days.
According to a report in The Guardian, a doctor in Italy compared the coronavirus outbreak with the Second World War. They said: “It’s an experience I would compare to a world war. But, it’s a war that isn’t fightable with traditional arms – as we don’t yet know who the enemy is, and so it’s difficult to fight. The only weapon we do have to avoid things getting even worse is to stay at home and to respect the rules, to do what they did in China, as this is paying off.”
