Common Service Centre SPV signs pact with Ministry to digitise gram panchayats across country

The Common Service Centre SPV on Thursday said it has signed a pact with the Panchayati Raj Ministry to turn gram panchayats into ‘digital panchayats’

The move is aimed at providing speedy delivery of government services to people in rural areas and promoting rural BPO across all 2.5 lakh panchayats in the country.

According to the MoU signed on Wednesday between MoPR and CSC e-Governance, Gram Panchayat Bhawans will host common service centres (CSCs), to provide easy access to government services and social schemes in rural areas.

“CSCs will ensure creation of digital panchayats by integrating and updating online platform for CSC services, MoPR applications and state-level services.

“We will automate and digitise day-to-day work at gram panchayats, engage e-panchayat application and other central and state government applications to create a true digital panchayat,” CSC SPV Chief Exective Officer Dinesh Tyagi said.

CSC, which provides government services in rural areas, will help all gram panchayats regularly update Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s (MoPR) applications and provide online services in their area.

In Gram Panchayat Bhawans, CSCs will also regularly update data for all schemes and programmes being run by other central and state government departments.

“CSC will also be responsible for overall project management, monitoring and coordination with MoPR, state government, other ministries and gram panchayats. We also see it as a step forward in creating rural BPOs in all gram panchayats,” Tyagi said.