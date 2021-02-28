Companies 'feel betrayed' due to capping of Covid-19 vaccine price: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday hit out at the government capping Covid-19 vaccine price at Rs 250 at private hospitals, saying vaccine companies "feel betrayed" as it is too low to sustain.
Reacting to a report that the health ministry has fixed Rs 250 per shot at private hospitals and health centres, she tweeted, "We r (sic) crushing instead of incentivising vaccine industry." She further said, "Covid Vaccine Jab Capped At Rs 250 At Private Hospitals: Government - understand vaccine cos (sic) feel betrayed as price is too low to sustain." Mazumdar-Shaw asked, "If WHO has agreed to USD 3 per dose, why beat them down to USD 2?" The government's capping of the vaccine price at private hospitals comes at a time when India is preparing to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with co-morbidities from March 1.
The Covid-19 vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, while people will need to pay for it at private facilities.
It is understood that the Rs 250 ceiling per dose includes Rs 150 per dose of vaccine plus Rs 100 service charge.
