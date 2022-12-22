Officials of Competition Commission of India on Thursday morning conducted a search at the office of India Cements in Chennai to check if any irregularities concerning Competition Commission has occurred, said a company announcement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)..

“We clarify that we have not indulged in any irregularities concerning Competition Commission. In the past, whatever information regarding CCI and other developments, the company has announced the exchanges promptly,” the company said.

“Since we have not committed any breach of CCI Regulations, we do not apprehend any material impact on the company,” the company said. The stock price of India Cements on the BSE closed at ₹218.65, down by ₹6.80 or 3.02 per cent.