Confirmed Covid-19 cases cross 95 lakh

Over 35,500 persons tested positive to novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases to beyond 95 lakh in the country. Now India has around 95.35 lakh confirmed Covid cases, of which over 89.73 lakh recovered. As a result, India now has 4,22,943 active cases, according to data put out by Health Ministry on Thursday.

During the same period, over 40,700 people recovered. As many as 526 people succumbed to their infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 death toll to 1,38,648.

Among the States that have reported high number of cases during the last 24 hours are Kerala (6,316), Delhi (3,944), Maharashtra (3,350) and West Bengal (3,271).

During the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 tests carried out in India were 11.12 lakh, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.