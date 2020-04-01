Congress for advance payment to MGNREGA workers

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The Opposition Congress has criticised the decision to cut interest rates on small savings, the mega merger of banks and urged the Centre to consider immediate advance payment of wages for 21 days to registered and active MGNREGA workers.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the wage advance may be adjusted against the work to be done, once MGNREGA sites are opened up. She said the MGNREGA has been a critical lifeline for the rural poor, particularly during periods of chronic economic distress.
“Lakhs of agricultural workers have been left unemployed during the crucial harvesting season. Devoid of an alternative source of income, an increasingly large number of the rural poor are expected to demand work under MGNREGA. However, social distancing norms have rendered all works unfeasible during the lockdown. Furthermore, even after the works commence, MGNREGA workers have to wait for more than a month to receive wages,” the letter said.
“Given the urgency of providing income support to the rural poor, due to lost wages, the government may consider immediate advance payment of wages for 21 days to registered and active MGNREGA workers. The advance wages may be adjusted against the work to be done by the workers, once MGNREGA sites are opened up,” she said.
Meanwhile, as ten public sector banks merged to become four, the Congress questioned the proposal of the Centre. Party leader and spokesman Jairam Ramesh said he had opposed it in Parliament.
“Today two pioneers in Indian banking — Andhra Bank & Syndicate Bank — lose their distinctive identity. Andhra Bank was started by stalwart Congressman B Pattabhi Sitaramayya and Syndicate Bank by the great TMA Pai. I am not a supporter of bank mergers at all and opposed it in Parliament,” Ramesh tweeted.
The party also said by cutting the interest rate of small savings, the Centre has added to the woes of common people. Terming the decision ill-timed and irrational, Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said the decision affects 30 crore depositors and snatches the income of 90 crore individuals. “On behalf of INC, looking at the worsening economic crisis, we demand two things from the BJP government, One: Withdraw the ill timed order cutting interest rate on saving schemes and two: the Centre must announce a loan interest waiver scheme,” Shergill said addressing reporters through video conferencing.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...