The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is trying to revive the more than three-decade old anti-Sikh riots case, after filing three closure reports due to lack evidence, with the sleuths on Tuesday taking voice samples of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Former Union Minister Tytler was an accused in a case of riots at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in North Delhi, in which three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in the CGO Complex on Tuesday to give his voice sample, which was collected by experts, stated CBI sources.

“What have I done? If there’s evidence against me, then I’m prepared to hang myself...It wasn’t related to 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice (sample), but another case,” Tytler, however, was qouted to have told a news agency.

The CBI has reopened the case after a family member of one of the victims filed a protest petition against CBI’s closure reports in a court. In December of 2015, the court had directed the agency to reinvestigate the killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the Gurudwara on that day. The Court also said that it will monitor investigation every two months to ensure all aspects of the riots are looked into by the investigators.

The court had turned down the CBI’s closure report in December 2007.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit