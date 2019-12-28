Congress marks 135th foundation day, says it is always ‘India first’ for party

The Congress, on its 135th foundation day on Saturday, said India has always come first for it through the ages and sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the party. On the occasion, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hoisted the national flag at its headquarters in New Delhi at 24, Akbar Road.

“Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement and for all the days to come, India comes first,” the party said on its official Twitter handle. “135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress,” it said.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders AK Antony, Motilal Vohra and Anand Sharma among others attended the event. Sonia Gandhi and Singh also distributed sweets among children present at the ceremony.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, acknowledged the selfless contribution of millions of Congress workers through the ages.

Rahul on NRC and NPR

He also attacked the BJP-lead government over the issue of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying that these exercises will be more disastrous than the note ban in November 2016.

The basic idea of these exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not, he told reporters on the sidelines of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters here on the occasion of 135th foundation day of the party.

“His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets if those 15 people,” he said, referring to his allegation that the government was working for the benefit of “15 crony capitalists”. “This will be more disastrous for the people then demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation,” he said.