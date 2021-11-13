Congress accuses BJP of cover-up in bitcoin scam

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
The Congress on Saturday alleged ‘operation cover-up’ accusing the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state of ‘concealment, deception, intrigue and whitewash’ in the issue related to missing bitcoins said to have been recovered from a hacker. The hacker, Sri Krishna alias Sriki, had been arrested and is now on bail.
The party demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising experts from multiple fields and this to be monitored by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court. Chief Minister Bommai was the home minister when Sriki was arrested on November 14, 2020.
Releasing a detailed chargesheet, listing out alleged lacunae in the investigations carried out till date, Congress spokespersons Randeep Singh Surjewala and Gourav Vallabh asked why even after Sriki was in continuous custody for more than 100 plus days under multiple cases were the Interpol, ED, CBI, SFIO were not informed inspite of the serious nature of charges. Pointing out that the Bengaluru police claimed to have recovered 31 and subsequently 186 bitcoins at various stages of their investigation as recorded in panchnama (police records), they questioned the police’s subsequent retraction of the claim.
Stating that ‘Whale Alert’, a twitter account that tracks large cryptocurrency transactions, had noted that bitcoins – involved in the Bitfinex exchange hacking case in which Sriki is allegedly involved — worth $ 704.6 million (approximately ₹5,240 crore) were transferred when he was in police custody, the Congress questioned who were the beneficiaries. Pointing out that in his statement to the police, Sri Krishna had confessed to hacking e-procurement portals of Government of Karnataka and transferring ₹46 crore cumulatively, the party said they want an independent investigation into the whole affair.
The Congress spokespersons also demanded to know “Were the stolen bitcoins transferred from the wallet of alleged hacker Sri Krishna? How many bitcoins and of what value? How does the Bengaluru police then suggest (in its third Panchnama dated January 22, 2021) that the 31 & 186 Bitcoins allegedly transferred to police wallet were lost or were found to be fake transactions?”
They also demanded to know the role and responsibility of the Chief Minister and others in the State Government regarding the alleged ‘scam’. Stating that the silence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the entire issue is even more shocking, despite the fact that the Chief Minister met them on November 11, 2021, they demanded an SIT investigation.
The Congress said that it was not satisfied with a mere Enforcement Directorate investigation as the “ED has become the Election Department of BJP.”
Responding to the allegations of “the Congress, Karnataka IT & BT minister CN Ashwath Narayan speaking to BusinessLine denied that there was any attempt at cover-up. “Independent agencies are probing the allegations. Anybody found guilty will be punished according to the law, without fear or favour.”
