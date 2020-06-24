Congress asks Centre to explain BJP MP’s remarks on Chinese incursions

The Congress continued its attack on the Centre over oil prices and border situation in Ladakh. The party asked the Centre to give a “strong reply” to China and said regular dialogues are not working and India will have to use trade-related measures to take on China.

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Tarun Gogoi told reporters at a press conference that BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao said in an interview that China had occupied areas on both the banks of Subansiri river. “Will the Prime Minister and his government come clean on the claims made by the BJP MP,” Tewari asked. Gogoi said India cannot afford to have another Doklam-like situation in Ladakh and needs to look at other forms of leverage like trade to have successful negotiations with China.

“We demand that the Government of India does not look at what’s happening in Arunachal Pradesh or Ladakh as isolated incidents. These are grand designs and this needs to be responded to strongly,” Gogoi added.

He said China needs a strong response from India, as regular dialogues won’t work. “Despite all meetings, the Chinese launched a strong, premeditated attack. China has learnt one thing from the Doklam episode that the Modi government is willing to settle for a military disengagement,” he said.

“We do know something with regard to Galwan valley, Pangong Tso lake, hot springs area in the western sector, and with regard to Chinese intrusion in Naku la in the Central sector. But, facts continue to remain opaque on the eastern sector which is perhaps most disputed,” Tewari said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Twitter that, “The Modi government has ‘unlocked’ the corona pandemic and prices of petrol-diesel.” A meeting of the Congress working Committee on Tuesday had criticised the Centre’s management of Covid-19, China border situation and the oil prices through three separate resolutions.