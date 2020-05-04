Congress for amendment to RTE to provide free education

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The Congress in Karnataka has demanded that the State government should effectively utilise Indira Canteens till the lockdown is lifted.
“I have urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that Indira Canteens should be effectively utilised till the lockdown ends to address hunger issues,” said Opposition leader and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.
He further said “Mobile canteens should be extended to all possible areas and should provide free meal to poor people through these canteens.”
Siddaramaiah, for the last couple of days, interacted with artisans, migrant workers, drivers, photographers, street vendors and small scale traders are affected by the lockdown.
“I interacted with various associations and their leaders to understand their problems. Based on my interaction and assessment I have urged Chief Minister to address their concerns,” Opposition leader said.
He also demanded that the State government should provide essential goods food kit consisting of 10 kg rice, milk, cooking oil, vegetables, to all the artisans and labourers irrespective of their BPL card status.
Raising the issue of tenants in rented houses, Siddaramaiah said “State government should ensure that house owners do not force tenants to pay rent till there is lockdown. Also banks and other financial institutions should be asked to extend the moratorium by one year.”
“Many people will face difficulties to pay school fees of their children. Government should amend RTE and provide free education for one year for all those who will find it difficult to pay the fee,” suggested Siddaramaiah.
