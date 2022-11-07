Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and his parliamentarian brother DK Suresh did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday to face investigators in the National Herald money laundering case as both were occupied in party work.

The two were asked to appear at the ED’s Delhi headquarters, almost a month after Shivakumar and Suresh’s statements were recorded by the sleuths for four hours to ascertain more on donations they had given to Young Indian, the company that owns National Herald.

Different reasons

The former Karnataka Minister cited different reasons, of being busy with national president’s programme and that he has also to participate in a party worker’s birthday function, for not presenting himself before the agency on Monday.

After his earlier questioning, Karnataka Congress Chief Shivkumar said he was subjected to ‘a lot of questions’ about Young Indian, his family members and institutions linked to him. “I did not carry the relevant documents and agreed to send them (to the ED) by email as soon as possible,” the Congress leader had told reporters.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, is separately facing a disproportionate assets case registered by the ED to ascertain proceeds of the crime under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) and was questioned by the sleuths on September 19 in Delhi.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have also been questioned in the last few months in the case.

