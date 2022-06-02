Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 and she has isolated herself under medical advice, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday.
He said the Congress chief had a mild fever and she tested positive this morning.
Surjewala said, "we hope she will get better. We will get her tested again and her plan of visiting the ED stands".
Sonia Gandhi was on Wednesday summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case to appear before it on June 8.
Published on
June 02, 2022
