Congress questions Modi's support for Trump’s election campaign

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Former Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry and senior Congress MP Preneet Kaur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Houston speech urging the people to vote for US President Donald Trump is a deviation from the foreign policy of the country practiced so far.
Kaur, also a member of Parliament Standing Committee on External Affairs, said such an action it has ever happened in the past.
"This was not the policy when we were in power. foreign policy relationship is a steady ongoing process regardless of who is in the government. It is one of the ministries that doesn't change its basic policies. I suppose changes come through whoever is in power and how they perceive it. If it is for the betterment of Indo-American relationship and the economic improvement then it is ok. We have to see how it pans out," the veteran politician said.
She added that it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister and his policies to do what he wants to do. "Also the prerogative of the US President as the elections coming up in the country. It is certainly a first that it has happened," she added.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports