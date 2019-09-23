Congress questions Modi's support for Trump’s election campaign

Former Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry and senior Congress MP Preneet Kaur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Houston speech ur g ing the people to vote for US President Donald Trump is a deviation from the foreign policy of the country practiced so far.

Kaur, also a member of Parliament Standing Committee on External Affairs, said such an action it has ever happened in the past.

"This was not the policy when we were in power. foreign policy relationship is a steady ongoing process regardless of who is in the government. It is one of the ministries that doesn't change its basic policies. I suppose changes come through whoever is in power and how they perceive it. If it is for the betterment of Indo-American relationship and the economic improvement then it is ok. We have to see how it pans out," the veteran politician said.

She added that it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister and his policies to do what he wants to do. "Also the prerogative of the US President as the elections coming up in the country. It is certainly a first that it has happened," she added.