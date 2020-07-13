Congress reaches out to Sachin Pilot; leaders criticise ‘browbeating’ by BJP

The Congress reached out to rebellious Rajasthan unit chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to “discuss problems at home” on Monday afternoon, while State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called over a 100 MLAs for a meeting at his residence.

Central leaders Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala hit out at the BJP for using the Central investigating agencies — Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI — to browbeat the State legislators and arm-twist them into toppling the Gehlot government in the desert province.

Abuse of power

“In the last 72 hours, the Central leadership has reached out to everyone. Sachin Pilotji is our senior leader and president of the State unit and we appeal to him come to the party meeting and discuss any pending issues that he may have,” said Randeep Surjewala.

He added: “We have reached out to over 100 legislators and we can assure the BJP — the elected Congress government in Rajasthan has the mandate and the numbers to serve its full term despite their attempts to destabilise a democratically-elected government first through money power and now the threat of launching criminal investigations against them.”

Surjewala cited Income Tax raids being conducted at the premises of Congress leaders Rajiv Arora, the Vice-President of the State Congress unit and owner of Amrapali Jewellers; and of another leader, Dharmendra Rathore as definite evidence of the BJP’s desperation and browbeating of the Congress with the objective of toppling the Gehlot government.

“The Centre has three frontal organisations — the ED, the IT and the CBI — which they use to target political opponents and topple democratically elected governments. They also use money power, which was the case till early morning today. When money power did not work, they have started using the threat of criminal investigations to target our legislators,” he said.

“But our government is safe and the BJP’s dirty tricks department will not succeed,” he added.

Gehlot has the numbers

Pilot was, in the meantime, still ensconced in Delhi. But the show of strength by Ashok Gehlot, with over a 100 legislators still gathering at his residence for a head count, proved that his bargaining power with the BJP had depleted.

The numbers in the Rajasthan Assembly are such that Pilot would need over 30 legislators to desert the Congress in order to topple the Gehlot government. In the 200-member Assembly, the BJP has 72 and Congress has 107 MLAs. Gehlot also has the support of two CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party MLAs, which takes the total well above the majority mark of 101.

Pilot’s ambition of becoming Chief Minister in a BJP dispensation is also marred by equally strong contenders within the BJP, such as former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

