Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, Dotasra is new PCC chief

After hectic parleys, the Congress high command favoured the position of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and decided to remove Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and PCC president.

A meeting of the Congress Legislative Party has also decided to remove two confidantes of Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, from the Cabinet.

The BJP is also watching the developments closely. The decision to sack Pilot from the top posts has pushed him further towards the saffron camp. Pilot has been holding discussions with the BJP top brass for a possible entry into the party.

Announcing the decision, AICC media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said Govind Singh Dotasra is appointed as the new PCC president.