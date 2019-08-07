Congress to hold another meeting on Article 370

In an attempt to douse the fire within the party over the issue of abrogation of Article 370, the Congress has convened a meeting on Friday of all AICC general secretaries, secretaries, legislative party leaders and State unit presidents to discuss the matter.

The meeting is apparently to convey the decisions taken at the Congress Working Committee meeting held here on Tuesday. Discussion over the successor to outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi may also take place in the meeting.

Amid the confusion among MPs, the CWC meeting had deplored the Centre’s “unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner” move to scrap Article 370. The party also alleged that the BJP-led government dismembered Jammu and Kashmir by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution. “Every principle of Constitutional law, States’ rights, Parliamentary procedure and democratic governance was violated,” said a resolution adopted at the meeting.

There were differences in the party over the strong stand taken against the abrogation by senion leaders such as Ghulam nabi Azad and P Chidambaram. While the party’s chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Bhubaneshwar kKalita, resigned from both the Congress and the Rajya Sabha, senior leader Janardwan Dwivedi and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia publicly welcomed the Centre’s move.