News

Congress to hold another meeting on Article 370

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 07, 2019 Published on August 07, 2019

In an attempt to douse the fire within the party over the issue of abrogation of Article 370, the Congress has convened a meeting on Friday of all AICC general secretaries, secretaries, legislative party leaders and State unit presidents to discuss the matter.

The meeting is apparently to convey the decisions taken at the Congress Working Committee meeting held here on Tuesday. Discussion over the successor to outgoing Congress president Rahul Gandhi may also take place in the meeting.

Amid the confusion among MPs, the CWC meeting had deplored the Centre’s “unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner” move to scrap Article 370. The party also alleged that the BJP-led government dismembered Jammu and Kashmir by misinterpreting the provisions of the Constitution. “Every principle of Constitutional law, States’ rights, Parliamentary procedure and democratic governance was violated,” said a resolution adopted at the meeting.

There were differences in the party over the strong stand taken against the abrogation by senion leaders such as Ghulam nabi Azad and P Chidambaram. While the party’s chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Bhubaneshwar kKalita, resigned from both the Congress and the Rajya Sabha, senior leader Janardwan Dwivedi and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia publicly welcomed the Centre’s move.

Published on August 07, 2019
national politics
state politics
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Venkaiah Naidu gives MPs a pat on the back for ‘most productive’ session in 17 years