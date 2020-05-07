Congress welcomes Karnataka govt’s decision to allow migrants to travel home

The Congress welcomed the Karnataka government’s decision to revoke it’s earlier order of not allowing special trains for migrant workers to go back to their home States. The Congress had said that the BJP government was acting under pressure from the real estate lobby and was compulsorily blocking the travel of migrant workers.

Senior Congress leader and former State Agriculture Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda, thanked the State government on behalf of stranded migrants for restarting the trains and giving migrants the right to make their own choice - to go home or stay and work. “It’s the humane thing to do,” he said.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, he had criticised the BJP government and said migrants had started walking back to Uttar Pradesh and other States. “State government cancels trains. Thousands of people, in groups of 10-20,are just walking to Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister, this is inhumane.They are so disturbed as to walk home, please don’t force them to stay. Some may die. Government cannot be the paid agent of real estate lobby. Send them well so they want to come back,” said Gowda.

He had also posted a video in Twitter of his interaction with a group of migrants from UP who were walking back to their villages from Bangalore. “They are humans not machines owned by real estate companies. Give them the choice to stay and work or reunite with their family,” Gowda urged.

He added that he had urged the Chief Secretary of Karnataka to reconsider his decision to cancel trains. “They are not bonded labourers. Like Indians abroad want to come home, these people also have a right to go to their home and their family,” he said.

He also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, to prevail upon his Karnataka counterpart BS Yeddyurappa so that the migrants can return home.