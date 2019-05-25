Congress Working Committee meets to review Lok Sabha poll debacle

Top Congress leaders from across the country met to review the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Though the party improved on its 2014 tally of 44, it could win just 52 Lok Sabha seats this year. The party did not open its account in 18 States and Union Territories.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, is chaired by party president Rahul Gandhi, with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Uttar Pradesh (East) in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Chief Ministers of four party-ruled states and the Union Territory.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot are attending the meeting along with their Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel. Senior leaders like P Chidambaram, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sheila Dikshit, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia are also present.

The meeting will analyse the reasons behind the party’s defeat and discuss why its poll narrative failed to convince the people to vote in its favour.

There were speculations that Congress president might offer his resignation taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the polls. However, a Congress source said that reports about Gandhi offering to resign "are wrong".

Murmurs are already appearing within the party over taking responsibility for its poor performance, with some of its leaders already sending in their resignations. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik have announced their resignations from the post.