News

Consensus among States on extension of lockdown, says PM

PTI New Delhi Apr 11 | Updated on April 11, 2020 Published on April 11, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the next 3-4 weeks are critical to determine impact of steps taken till now to curb the coronavirus spread and urged state governments to ensure strict adherence to the lockdown.

Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, the prime minister also said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extending by another two weeks the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14.

Amid reports of shortfall of protective gear for doctors and para medics, he said measures are being taken to ensure availability of personal protective equipment and critical items for all front-line workers in COVID-19 fight, an official statement said.

During the interaction, the chief ministers sought financial, fiscal assistance from the Centre to boost resources in fight against the pandemic, the statement said.

Published on April 11, 2020
government
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CMs sought financial package, extension in lockdown: Puducherry CM