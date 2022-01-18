Consolidated Analytics opens global centres of excellence in Chennai and Pune

US-based mortgage services provider Consolidated Analytics today announced two new global centres of excellence in Chennai and Pune.

In a press release, the company said that after growing its headcount from 25 in 2019 to an estimated 500 in the US alone, it is expanding globally and redesigning its delivery to meet the changing needs of mortgage and financial services organisations facing productivity and resource constraints.

Consolidated Analytics offers end-to-end mortgage services ranging from asset-level analyses to enterprise-wide optimisation. Its solutions for real estate finance include property valuation services and analytics, mortgage business process services, consulting and advisory, and asset due diligence for clients in the banking, lending, servicing and capital markets.

The company said it looks to hire up to 500 at its Chennai and Pune locations by the year-end with positions in mortgage processing, underwriting, title services, accounting, digital mortgage solutions, artificial intelligence, and IT infrastructure management.

“A highly experienced team of technology and mortgage process talent in India will help streamline and simplify cumbersome mortgage processes and maximise human capital where it counts most,” Arvin Wijay, CEO of Consolidated Analytics, said in the statement.

Saravanan Thambusamy, President of Consolidated Analytics’ India operations, said, “With a strategic presence in India, Consolidated Analytics will have access to an experienced team of mortgage professionals as well as a full team of data, software, analytics and AI experts.”