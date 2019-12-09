Constitution Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Why do people buy a MacBook?
A bill which seeks to extend by ten years the reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Lok Sabha and State assemblies was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday.
A similar reservation for the Anglo-Indian community in Lok Sabha and state assemblies is not being extended.
The reservation given to SCs, STs and the Anglo-Indian community for the past 70 years is to end on January 25, 2020.
Saugat Roy (TMC) opposed the introduction of the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, saying the Anglo-Indian community is being deprived.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said as of now, there are only 296 members of the Anglo-Indian community.
Roy’s opposition was rejected by a voice vote.
