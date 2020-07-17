Consumer Protection Act kicks in from July 20, but may lack bite

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
Most provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, will come into force from July 20, even though the government has not taken a decision on provisions relating to e-commerce, including its definition, and those relating to the constitution of an apex Central Consumer Protection Authority at the national level.
The Ministry of Consumers Affair on Wednesday notified a majority of the provisions, including the establishment of State-level consumer protection councils and district consumer redressal commissions, and clauses relating to mediation and product liability
But the provisions relating to e-commerce and direct selling have not been addressed.
The Act provides for mediation as an alternative dispute settlement mechanism so that disputes can be resolved faster without having to approach the commissions. Interestingly, the Act has a provision to use mediation to resolve disputes either in whole or in parts.
The Act seeks to provide enhanced protection of consumers’ interests and timely settlement of their grievances. It also brings into its ambit the e-commerce trade, even though the provisions relating to it have not been notified.
The Act received the President’s asset in August last year and replaced the earlier Consumer Protection Act, 1986.
The Act provides for a powerful national consumer protection body – the Central Consumer Protection Authority – and an independent investigation wing headed by a Director General, but these provisions, too, are yet to be notified.
Likewise, many provisions relating to the liabilities of and penalties on product manufacturers, misleading advertisers and personalities who endorse products and services without proper due diligence, have not been notified.
The Act has enhanced the pecuniary jurisdiction of district commissions and State councils considerably. While district commissions can entertain complaints where the value of goods and services was up to Rs 1 crore, State councils can take consumer complaints ranging between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore. These bodies have also been stricter timelines of up to 30 days to dispose of the cases come before them.
It has also brought a key concept of ‘product liability’, wherein action may be brought in against a product manufacturer, product service provider or product seller for any harm caused to the complainant on account of a defective product. The Act also clearly defines the break-up of liabilities for them.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510801095 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...