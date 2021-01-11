Consumers spent nearly $111 billion globally on mobile apps in 2020: Report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Global consumer spending on mobile apps reached nearly $111 billion in 2020 according to data from Sensor Tower.
Consumers spending globally on in-app purchases, subscriptions, and premium apps across both marketplaces globally were up 30.2 per cent year-over-year from 2019 as per the report.
Consumer spending worldwide on Apple’s App Store amounted to $72.3 billion, up 30.3 per cent YoY while the amount that users spent on Google Play grew 30 per cent YoY to $38.6 billion. The App Store generated 87.3 per cent more in consumer spending than Google Play store, as per the report.
In terms of app categories, gaming apps generated $79.5 billion in 2020 across both app stores globally.
Aside from games, Entertainment category apps topped the charts on the App Store with spending growing 29.3 per cent YoY to $5.3 billion. Social was the highest-earning category on Google Play, generating $1.2 billion in 2020, up 71.4 per cent YoY.
TikTok, including Douyin on iOS in China, was the highest-earning non-gaming ap globally on the App Store in 2020, generating $1.2 billion on the marketplace. Google One generated the highest revenue on Google Play amounting to $444 million, up 41.9 per cent YoY in 2020.
First-time installs of mobile apps were also recorded high at 143 billion collectively on the App Store and Google Play, up 23.7 per cent from 2019.
Zoom saw the highest number of first-time installs on the App Store in 2020 at 212.5 million installs. WhatsApp recorded the highest installs on Google Play, with over 598 million installs.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...