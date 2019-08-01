News

Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal   -  PTI

Those consuming 201 to 401 units of electricity will continue to get 50 per cent power subsidy from the Delhi government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity won’t need to pay their power bills.

Making the announcement, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity.

Those consuming 201 to 401 units of electricity will continue to get 50 per cent power subsidy from the government, he added.

