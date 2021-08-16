Contestants battle it out at BusinessLine’s Cerebration 2021

In the early 1950s, what was described by its creator as something that would look like nothing else in the world and would be surrounded by a train? Which brand recently honoured Covid-19 healthcare heroes such as Amy O'Sullivan, Audrey Cruz, Chika Stacy Oriuwa, Jacqueline Goes de Jesus, Kirby Whitby and Sarah Gilbert by launching its signature products after them? Which product category of a particular brand got a new logo recently as the brand replaced the motto of this product category from ‘Road Ahead’ to a more adventurous ‘Explore the Impossible’?

These were some of the interesting questions answered by the participants at the regional rounds of the 18th edition of BusinessLine’s Cerebration 2021. One of India’s premier corporate quiz championships, the competition is being held in virtual format this year. The regional rounds were held in Chennai and Kochi on Saturday (Aug 14) while the Hyderabad round took place on Sunday (Aug 15).

Sparks fly

The Chennai regional round saw an intense competition among the six contestants : Jayakanthan R (TCS), Jaanu Surendran (Tenantcube), Anjana Jayalakshmi KR (Marketing Consultant), Ramesh Natarajan (Freshworks), Pranav Hari (IIT Madras) and Srivathsava Sridhar (Servion Global Solutions). After a gruelling four rounds of quizzing, Jayakanthan emerged as the winner with 45 points while Pranav Hari finished second with 38 points followed by Ramesh at the third spot with 24 points.

Jameer K.B. of Q Collective Knowledge Solutions emerged as the winner of the Kochi regional round with 56 points. Amrut Abraham of Federal Bank (26 points) and Siddharth Rout of Kantar Analytics (25 points) took the second and third positions respectively. The other three participants in the Kochi regional round includes Anand Kumar (SAIL DSP), Jis John Sebastian (Advocate) and Sharat Chandar M (Optisol Business Solutions).

Thrilling contest

The Hyderabad regional round saw a nail-biting contest among the six participants : Kapinjal Chowdhury (TCS), B Naveen Kumar (Sai Mitra Constructions), Vishnu Santhosh S (HPCL), Surya Prakash (Indian Bank), Siddharth Mishra (Cognizant) and Shivani Panda (Amazon). Kapinjal Chowdhury emerged as the winner of the Hyderabad regional round with 57 points while B Naveen Kumar and Surya Prakash secured second and third places with 41 and 10 points respectively.

BusinessLine’s Cerebration quiz is designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants. It saw an overwhelming response for participation with over 6,000 candidates taking the initial test to qualify for the regional rounds

The winners of Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad regional rounds will now participate in the grand finale (along with the winners of Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru rounds that will happen coming weekend) to be held on August 28. A prize money worth ₹1.5 lakh (First Prize ₹75,000, 2nd Prize ₹50,000, 3rd Prize ₹25,000) are up for grabs in the finale. Union Bank of India is the title sponsor for the event, which is powered by CFA Institute in association with ManageEngine.

If you missed the regional rounds held so far, you can watch them at Chennai: https://bit.ly/BLCQ1, Kochi: https://bit.ly/BLCQ3 and Hyderabad: https://bit.ly/BLCQ4.