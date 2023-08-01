The Centre introduced controversial “The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, empowering Lieutenant Governor to have the final say in service matters of city government employees, despite strong protest by combined opposition parties that charged the move violates separation of powers guaranteed under Constitution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, counter alleged that the opposition’s objection was “politically motivated” and that parliament, according to him , is empowered to make laws for the national capital of Delhi.

“Our Constitution allows the Parliament to make laws for Delhi. Any opposition to this bill has no constitutional basis and is politically motivated. There is no reason for the opposition to cite parliamentary procedure,” Shah remarked even as opposition MPs stormed the well and tore papers questioning the introduction of the legislation. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had galvanised opposition unity ahead of parliament session to ensure that the Bill does not sail through both the Houses.

‘Seeks to override SC verdict’

Tabled by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, the Bill seeks to override the Supreme Court verdict that vested in the Delhi government powers to have control over administrative services, ending long pestering Centre-UT tussle.

Under the memorandum regarding delegated legislation, the Bill seeks to amend the NCT of Delhi Act, 1991, empowering the Centre to make rules to provide for the tenure of office, transfers salaries and allowances, provident funds, pensions, gratuities, leave of absence and other conditions of service of officers and other employees appointed or posted. It will also authorise the Union of India to impose punitive measures against officers.

‘Murder of democracy’

Lone AAP MP Shushil Kumar Rinku also stormed into the well in protest as Home Minister Shah started speaking on the Bill. “I was not given a chance to speak. This is the murder of democracy.You are insulting Bhim Rao Ambedkar,” Rinku said as other opposition members joined in slogan shouting against the government.

Speaker Om Birla assured them that the time will be given for everyone to speak and reprimanded the opposition members for their behaviour. “This kind of behaviour is not good. The country is watching,” he said.

“The bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of the government on the territory of the states. It is designed for digging up a graveyard for co-operating federalism. It aims to curb the powers of the Delhi government. The Centre wants to weaken democracy through the move,” said Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury while discussing the introduction of the Bill.