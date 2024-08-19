As Kolkata horror rape case raises issues related to safety of women, a Statistics Ministry’s report has said that violence against women remains a significant barrier to achieving equality, development, peace and the realisation of the human rights of women and girls.

Quoting National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the report mentioned that all-India conviction rate of the total number of rape cases that went for trial in courts was just 2.56 per cent. For cases related with attempt to rape, the conviction rate in court was just 0.92 per cent.

The report called for swift and timely punishment.

“The adage ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ aptly emphasises the importance of timely legal action,” it said. The analysis and interpretation in the report are based on FIRs registered (compiled by NCRB) and the actual number could be higher if unregistered cases are also considered.

“Violence against women and girls (VAWG) stands as one of the most pervasive, enduring and severe human rights violations globally,” a chapter titled ‘Impediments in Empowerment’ from the report ‘Women and Men in India 2023’ said. Unfortunately, it often goes largely unreported due to factors such as impunity, societal silence, stigma and the shame associated with such incidents, the chapter added.

Labour force

The report mentioned that data on distribution of rape victims by age-group show that majority of the rape victims are in the age group of 18-30 years. The likely explanation for the elevated numbers in this specific age group may be attributed to females within this range falling under the “labour force” category, requiring travel between the workplace and home. Moreover, the prevalence of late working hours and on-site work locations could contribute to these statistics.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to emphasise that such conditions should not serve as burdens or barriers impeding women’s fundamental right to ‘work and earn’. “The government has already implemented various measures, including an act to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace and women helpline numbers. “Despite these efforts, there remains a need for further action in the realm of gender sensitization,” it said, while adding that the lower percentage in the less than 16 years age group might be due to underreporting stemming from the fear of social stigma.

Lawyers say normally conviction is seen in aggravated rape crime, while when the relationship between accused and victim is of ‘dominant and servient‘ kind or when there is possibility of a “consensus”, the conviction rate is likely to be very low and normally these cases end in compromise or out of court settlement.

“When the rape is of aggravated nature, very brutal or heinous, there is strong possibility of such cases reaching their logical conclusion. Many of such cases get strong media attention and that also result in huge public hue and cry. Amidst all these police file FIR, initiate time bound investigation, put the trial on fast track and the accused is convicted by the Court,” a lawyer said but did not want to be identified. Even if there is capital punishment, the execution will not be delayed. However, there are very few such cases and that is why overall conviction rate in low, he added.