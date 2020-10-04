Cooler nights for North-West as autumn beckons

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Withdrawal of the monsoon from North-West India stays stalled as a prevailing low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal consolidates its grip on the opposite side over East India with India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall in this region for next few days.
The IMD also said that night temperatures under cloudless skies over the North-West may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next five days as a resident anticyclone responsible for monsoon withdrawal allows cooler air to fill in from across the border to herald autumnal weather.
In forecast for today (Sunday), the IMD said that the low-pressure over North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha may trigger heavy rain over Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.
Moderate thunderstorm with lightning is warned over East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, plains of West Bengal, the North-Eastern States, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and North Interior Karnataka.
Squally weather with wind occasionally speeding to 45-55 km/hr is likely over Odisha coast and adjoining Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea; and wind speeds of up to 40-50 km/hr along and off the Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
Outlook for the next four days has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rain over Odisha, Jharkhand and the plains of West Bengal while being isolated heavy over Odisha from today (Sunday) to Tuesday, and over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday to Thursday.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls have been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today and tomorrow (Sunday and Monday). Dry weather is forecast for most parts of North-West India.
Extended outlook valid from October 9 to 11 said that isolated to scattered rainfall may lash parts of North-East, East and Central India, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the South Peninsula and along the West Coast as rain clouds move into these areas from a buzzing Bay of Bengal.
The South Peninsula would be brought under the envelop of these clouds as wet weather becomes better organised from October 13 as a fresh low-pressure area forms in the Bay, followed by ‘perturbations’ across air and sea from upstream South China Sea.
