COP 26: India, Brazil, South Africa, China demand roadmap for $100 billion climate finance support

India, together with Brazil, South Africa and China, has demanded that developed nations must agree on a roadmap for meeting their existing obligations to mobilise $100 billion annually as climate finance support to developing countries at the on-going COP 26 meet in Glasgow. The plan should include providing finance for the next five years — from 2021 to 2025, it said.

“Developed countries have not only failed to meet the $100 billion goal per year of support to developing countries each and every year since 2009, they continue to present the 2009 goal as the ceiling of their ambition all the way to 2025. ...Where developing countries have massively stepped up their climate actions since 2009, it is unacceptable that there is still no matching ambition from developed countries on the enabling means of implementation on climate finance support,” Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said in a statement delivered on behalf of the BASIC group of countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent India at the two-day Leaders’ Summit at the COP 26 in in Glasgow on November 1-2 and will also meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for bilateral talks. “ Will be joining the @COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India’s efforts in this regard," Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

Delegates from around 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for the two-week COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference to brainstorm and take on commitments for reducing emissions by 2030. The aim is to work towards limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C instead of an estimated 2.7 degrees C where present commitments would take the world by the end of the century.

The BASIC group, comprising Brazil, South Africa, India and China, came together in 2009 as they share a broadly common position on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and raising finances needed to meet their green goals. The countries want to ensure that while deciding on commitments, the principles of `Equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities’ should get full recognition.

“On the long-term temperature goal, the latest available science makes it clear that all parties need to immediately contribute their fair share. Achieving this would require developed countries to rapidly reduce their emissions and dramatically ‘scale-up’ their financial support to developing countries,” Yadav said.

A market mechanism that facilitates private sector engagement in carbon markets could help further raise climate ambition, in addition to what is being achieved under the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), the Indian Minister pointed out.

“The BASIC Group looks forward to ambitious outcomes to bridge the gaps in pre-2020 commitments as well as post-2020 support for means of implementation including long-term finance and technology development and transfer. The substantial gaps in mitigation, adaptation and support in the pre-2020 period must be counterbalanced by ambitious climate change action by developed countries in the post-2020 period,” Yadav said.

The action taken and progress made must be an important input in the 2023 Global Stock take process, he added.